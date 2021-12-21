Elko's Christmas forecast: White or wet?

ELKO – A midweek warm-up will bring highs of around 40 degrees but temperatures are expected to cool back down into the holiday weekend.

Snow showers could begin Wednesday but little accumulation is expected until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The chance of precipitation in Elko increases from 20% Wednesday to 80% Thursday before dropping back to 20% Friday.

Warmer temperatures on Wednesday could result in a rain-snow mix at lower elevations.

The weather service is predicting a total of 2-3 inches of snow in the Elko area.

Gusty winds up to 25 mph are possible with the arrival of the low pressure system.

Elko will see a continued chance of snow showers into the Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, dropping to the lower 30s Sunday and Monday.

