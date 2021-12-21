 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Elko.AnthemBroadband.com
alert top story

Elko's Christmas forecast: White or wet?

  • 0
Snow amounts
NWS

ELKO – A midweek warm-up will bring highs of around 40 degrees but temperatures are expected to cool back down into the holiday weekend.

Snow showers could begin Wednesday but little accumulation is expected until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The chance of precipitation in Elko increases from 20% Wednesday to 80% Thursday before dropping back to 20% Friday.

Warmer temperatures on Wednesday could result in a rain-snow mix at lower elevations.

The weather service is predicting a total of 2-3 inches of snow in the Elko area.

Gusty winds up to 25 mph are possible with the arrival of the low pressure system.

Elko will see a continued chance of snow showers into the Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, dropping to the lower 30s Sunday and Monday.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 Judge Al KacinNov. 2Chandler Tom Harrison, 36, of Utah pleaded guilty to burglary, was sentenced to 24 to 120 months in prison an…

Watch Now: Related Video

Curfew returns to Seoul amid spike in COVID cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News