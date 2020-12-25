Elko's Christmas weekend forecast

ELKO – The weatherman is delivering mostly sunny skies with highs above freezing for Christmas Day.

A weak weather system will produce light snow showers and breezy conditions late Friday night through Saturday across northern Nevada.

“An inch or two of snow could fall on Saturday in northern Elko County along State Route 225 from Wildhorse through Mountain City and Owyhee as well as in the vicinity of Jarbidge,” stated forecasters. “Otherwise, trace amounts to a few tenths of an inch of snow is expected along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.”

Sunday will be dry with increasing cloudiness.

“A stronger Pacific system with ample moisture will produce a better chance of accumulating snows late Sunday night through Monday in central Nevada along the US-50 and US-6 corridors. A few inches of snow could fall in central valleys with heavier amounts in the surrounding mountains.”

Temperatures will be colder with the second storm, staying below freezing in most areas.

The weather will remain unsettled leading up to the New Year with additional light snow possible mainly in northern Nevada on Wednesday and Thursday.

