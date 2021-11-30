 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko's COVID cases decline, still too high to end mask mandate

  • 0
Nevada counties flagged for elevated COVID transmission
NDHHS

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 declined over the past week in Elko County, along with hospitalizations.

The numbers are still too high to loosen coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Elko County confirmed 134 new cases, down from 166 a week ago. The case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 811 to 622, but is still well above the rate of 200 that is considered to be “elevated transmission.”

Out of the 72 new cases reported last week 43 were in Elko, 19 in Spring Creek, five in West Wendover, three tribal, one in Wells and one unidentified.

The test positivity rate dropped from 10.4% to 9.2%. Anything above 8% is considered high.

Hospitalizations decreased from 17 a week ago to 14 this week.

The percent of Elko County residents fully vaccinated increased from 33.27 to 33.47.

One local residents died with the virus last week. The total number of deaths in November stands at 11, compared with 19 in October and 26 in September.

Statewide, only Lander and Esmeralda counties were below the threshold for eliminating the mask mandate.

People are also reading…

All counties except Storey were performing enough tests per day to meet the COVID guidelines.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County felony arrests

Elko County felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 12Michael Thomas and Autum Thomas, married Nov. 25, 2011

Elko Justice Court sentencings

Elko Justice Court sentencings

Nov. 16Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and one count of petit larceny and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail.

Watch Now: Related Video

French zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News