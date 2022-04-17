 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko's COVID sample drops from last week

BIOBOT ANALYTICS

ELKO – COVID-19 virus concentrations measured at the City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant decreased last week to half the level of the week before.

An April 13 report from Biobot Analytics listed a virus level of 334,045 genome copies per liter of sewage. That is enough to result in fewer than one new case of COVID-19 per day, according to the company.

Elko’s sample is now considerably lower than the nationwide median sample, after jumping to higher than average for a single week.

Nevada’s COVID website lists 114 new daily confirmed cases over the past two weeks, with Elko County down to only two cases.

The state is currently reporting zero coronavirus hospitalizations in Elko County. There are 62 in Clark County, 8 in Washoe, 2 in Lander and 1 in Humboldt County.

Nevada’s overall COVID-19 death toll stands at 10,501. There has been an average of one death per day over the past two weeks.

