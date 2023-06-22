Those pesky Mormon crickets weren’t being spotted as often in the Elko and Spring Creek areas this week after wreaking havoc the past couple of weeks.

State Entomologist Jeff Knight said the crickets “can move up to a mile a day.”

The bad news is that they will be around for a while, until they mate, and the female crickets lay eggs.

“Usually by mid-August they’re gone,” Knight said.

He said that in Elko County he is getting reports of the crickets in the Western Hills, at Hamilton Stage Road and Bullion Road in the area south of the Humboldt River and parts of Spring Creek, as well as reports at Adobe Summit, Wildhorse Canyon, Mountain City and Owyhee.

Crickets were also spotted this week at the roundabout in Spring Creek.

Additionally, the crickets are in the Eureka, Austin and Winnemucca areas, as well as the Reno area, Knight said in a phone interview on June 21.

Knowing where all the crickets are at any given time is difficult.

“There could be 100 acres or 1,000 acres of them on the side of a mountain, but no one knows that until they come down,” he said.

City halls in Wells and Wendover reported no cricket swarms in their towns, but Carlin had some in the First Street area and some coming from east of town. There were swarms at the second Interstate 80 exit earlier, before they were baited.

With the Mormon crickets traveling, swarms that were creating havoc a couple weeks ago at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital have moved elsewhere.

“There are still a few stragglers, but by and large, NNRH is currently cricket-fee,” Steve Burrows, director of community relations for the hospital, said in an email.

“We’re very grateful to the members of our Cricket Patrol, who have been working diligently to clean up the mess the crickets left behind. Thanks to their efforts, the exterior of our hospital is looking and smelling much better! As always, we want to assure our community that it is safe and sanitary to come to the hospital for care,” he said.

Areas of the city that were inundated last week are in better shape this week. Raley’s supermarket in the Elko Junction Shopping Center reported a small number of crickets hanging around on June 20, but there were many more last week.

Knight said crickets were “kind of west of Home Depot,” but that area was treated two weeks ago.

In the city, street sweepers have been sweeping away the pesky crickets.

Elko City Manager Jan Baum said in a June 20 email that the “city street department has set a daily street sweeper schedule for different portions of the city. If there are special requests to help out in areas that are highly impacted by the crickets and that area is not on the immediate sweeper schedule, we will try to accommodate any additional non-scheduled sweeping to assist those residents. This has already occurred in a couple of areas.”

She said the “city understands the crickets can cause a real mess and have a bad odor.”

Baum gave a presentation to the Elko City Council earlier this month from information provided at the June 7 Elko County Commissioners meeting, such as spraying a Dawn dishwashing soap mixture, building 20-inch to 24-inch fences using heavy plastic, and using bait – two to five pounds per acre.

The Intermountain Farmers Associates (IFA) store in Elko reported on June 21 that there were 59 bags of bait in stock, selling for $150 each, and the store has already sold a lot. The bags are 44 pounds each.

Baum’s presentation stated that the City of Elko and the county rely on the state’s mass baiting on public lands to help control the cricket invasion.

Knight and his crew have been doing aerial spraying in the Winnemucca area and between Battle Mountain, Austin and Eureka during the last week and a half, but he said they will get back to ground treatments next week.

Not only are the crickets cannibalistic and stinky and messy, their presence on the roads and highways can be a danger to drivers. Signs warn drivers that cricket-covered roads can be slippery.

“They don’t really bite and don’t carry diseases,” Knight said, also reporting that he had a report of crickets eating grass, which is unusual because “normally they don’t touch long grass, but they will eat most anything. They are a bit bizarre that way.”

Normally, crickets move on after four or five days, if not sooner, but Knight said bait can delay their departure because they eat the dead crickets killed by the bait.

While the crickets made a media splash when they come around Elko and Spring Creek, Knight said they are “all across the Mountain West.”

Elko County has made national and international news a lot lately because of the swarming Mormon crickets. CBS News included a report on June 19, and there were reports on the other TV networks and CNN and Fox News, as well in newspapers across the country. The Daily Mail in London described it as a “biblical” invasion.

Dana Nolan told The Associated Press that she was driving through Elko when she thought she had come upon a gory crash. The ground surrounding Elko’s stretch of Interstate 80 looked as if it was covered in blood. She realized as the color moved that it was an infiltration of crickets.

That AP story is appearing across the country.

Mormon crickets, really a shield-backed katydid, don’t fly but they can travel far in their short lives. The male crickets died after they mate, and the females die after they lay their eggs.

In a fact sheet from the Nevada Department of Agriculture, the department states that only one generation of crickets hatch per year and each female may lay 80 to 100 eggs in the soil.

People can report Mormon cricket concerns by emailing jknight@agri.nv.gov or calling his office at 775-353-3767.