Elko's finest hours

Did you know what year Elko was proclaimed the "Best Small Town in America?" Find the answer and other interesting chapters in Elko's history here.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Did you know what year Elko was proclaimed the "Best Small Town in America?" Find the answer and other interesting chapters in Elko's history here.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
According to court documents, the deleted records included master plans, layouts, city approval records, time sheets and other company files
Police were originally called on Nov. 22, 2019, by the owner of the shop on Mountain City Highway
ELKO — An Elko man who has been arrested a dozen times over the past four years has been sentenced to prison.
ELKO – A former Elko residents was booked at Elko County Jail this week on charges that date back to 2015.
Department 2
ELKO – An Elko man who has been sentenced to prison five times over the past decade was arrested on felony charges after police spotted him dr…
ELKO – A Spring Creek resident has been sentenced to prison for starting a fire in an Elko hotel.
SPRING CREEK – Funding for Spring Creek animal control could be up to Elko County beginning in July as the Spring Creek Association makes an e…
The Utah man was visiting his sister’s home when he “snapped” over the sound of music being played on a computer
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.