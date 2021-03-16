Elko's landfill has long life ahead

ELKO – The landfill serving most of Elko County has a long future ahead, but officials say it’s not too early to start planning for a new one.
The site in Elko handles all of the solid waste generated by households and businesses over the entire county — except for Jackpot and West Wendover — and provides an essential service for the region’s health and appearance.
The Elko Landfill is highly regulated and expertly managed by Shane Fertig, landfill supervisor; and Dennis Strickland, public works director. Planning is conducted by Geo-Logic Associates.
In 1991, the Environmental Protection Agency created Subtitle D that focused on state and local governments as the primary planning and regulating entities for the management of non-hazardous solid waste at their landfills. Subtitle D became effective October 1991 and by 1997 all open landfills had to be closed, including small dumps around Elko County in Wells, Carlin, Jackpot, and West Wendover and elsewhere.
To keep Elko City’s “dumps” open, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection had to approve the site and several studies had to be done for ground water depth, geological landscape, and seismic activity.
Around 1980 the landfill had a lifespan of 25 years, operated with a method that dumped the waste into a trench and then bulldozing over to level out the waste. Today, with the passage of Schedule D, better handling and compaction of the solid waste, and the acquisition of 320 additional acres acquired from Bureau of Land Management, its lifespan has been extended 107 years.
However, Strickland believes the county should start researching a future site now because the process for the government to approve a new site is lengthy and slow. Presently, 85 of the 320 acres have been used. Not all of the 320 acres will be used, as there are requirements for setbacks. The landfill will eventually have 300 trees planted around the perimeter; some have already been planted around the entrance.
The operators need to compact the waste several times a day, and then nightly cover it with dirt, as well as constantly contain the dust and windblown litter. After 107 years closing the landfill will be a process called “dry entombment” and the site cannot be used for 30 years thereafter.
The daily management must be done within a budget. The City of Elko is an enterprise fund, meaning it operates on the income it generates without any additional funding from the City. The costs of operation at the landfill and improvements are funded by the people using it.
The largest user is Elko Sanitation with 14 trucks collecting garbage around the county five days a week. According to Jared Martin, site manager, over a three-year average the company collected and delivered to the landfill 32,322 tons of solid waste.
Martin added that recycled trash kept 1,526 tons in the three-year period from being dumped into the landfill. He said residents are being more careful to recycle materials properly, by not placing non-recyclables in the cart. Martin said he gets penalized if a bale of recyclable materials has a contaminant in it. Materials not accepted include yard or food waste, glass and plastic grocery bags. Full details of materials that are recyclable are at elkosanitation.com.
The City of Elko Landfill is so close to the county’s major population center that personal hauling of household garbage, non-hazardous waste and construction materials is allowed. Residents can also dispose of their hazardous household waste — such as paint, household cleaners, lawn and garden care products, and engine oil in a designated area for free. Call 777-7213 for a complete list of what can be accepted.
The City’s next Free Dump Day for all household waste is scheduled April 24.