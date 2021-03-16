Elko's landfill has long life ahead

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Strickland believes the county should start researching a future site now because the process for the government to approve a new site is lengthy and slow. Presently, 85 of the 320 acres have been used. Not all of the 320 acres will be used, as there are requirements for setbacks. The landfill will eventually have 300 trees planted around the perimeter; some have already been planted around the entrance.

The operators need to compact the waste several times a day, and then nightly cover it with dirt, as well as constantly contain the dust and windblown litter. After 107 years closing the landfill will be a process called “dry entombment” and the site cannot be used for 30 years thereafter.

The daily management must be done within a budget. The City of Elko is an enterprise fund, meaning it operates on the income it generates without any additional funding from the City. The costs of operation at the landfill and improvements are funded by the people using it.

The largest user is Elko Sanitation with 14 trucks collecting garbage around the county five days a week. According to Jared Martin, site manager, over a three-year average the company collected and delivered to the landfill 32,322 tons of solid waste.