Elko's Nevada Day Parade canceled

ELKO – The annual Nevada Day Parade will not be held in Elko this year, one of many events to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

Organizer Jim Conner announced the cancellation “due to the inability to keep the required COVID-19 restrictions and safety while staging an appropriate parade that is entertaining for all.”

“We will be back next year bigger and better than ever,” Conner added in an email sent to the Elko community Wednesday morning.

In place of the parade, the Nevada Day Parade Committee is planning a virtual event to celebrate the state’s birthday.

“Please email us at nvdayparadeelko@outlook.com with pictures and videos of how ‘Home Means Nevada’ to you,” stated Conner. “It can be a past entry, an entry you’d put in, or simply a video of what it means. We will put something together and post it on the NV Day Facebook page with your entries.”

“We will still choose winners and give plaques to those who we feel send us the best entries,” he added.

A look at a past Nevada Day Parade:

