Elko's new virus cases dropping, hospitalizations still high

ELKO – New cases of COVID-19 continued to slide in Elko County on Tuesday, while hospitalizations remained high.

The county reported 13 new cases and 34 recoveries, for a total of 343 active cases.

A total of 19 patients were hospitalized.

The new cases included five from Elko, four from Spring Creek, two tribal, one from Carlin and one institutional in the over-70 age group.

Total deaths remained at 32.

Humboldt County’s COVID-related deaths have climbed from four to 10 in the past month. The latest was a woman in her 50s who died Sunday. The county’s first four deaths occurred in April and May.

Lander County has reported six deaths and White Pine County three.

Statewide there have been 2,825 deaths, most in Clark County.