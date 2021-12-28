 Skip to main content
Elko's New Year to begin with subzero temperatures, weather service says

Elko forecast
NWS

ELKO – Snow showers could continue in the Elko area through the end of the week but the chances are less than 50% each day.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of snow showers in Elko on Tuesday, 40% on Wednesday, 20% Thursday and 30% Friday. High temperatures will range from 25-30 degrees.

New Year’s Eve temperatures will drop to a bone-chilling 7 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Mostly clear weather is expected on New Year’s Day with highs climbing only into the teens.

Elko has received 7.7 inches of snow in the past week, and a total of 15 inches for the month of December.

