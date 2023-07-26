ELKO – Apartment complexes in Elko are full, with rents up due to inflation at some but not all, and houses for rent have a quick turnaround unless the rates are at the high end.

“What we’re currently seeing is we have some pretty high-dollar rentals based on people who bought houses when the market was a little bit too high anyway and they lost their jobs at Jerritt Canyon and need way more than they are going to get in rent to cover their mortgage payment,” said Sandy Wakefield, owner-broker of Sandy’s Castle.

Elko rental prices remain below most other Nevada cities, however. Zillow listed Elko’s average rent in July at $1,425 compared with $2,000 in Las Vegas and $1,800 in Reno. Winnemucca is comparable to Elko but Fallon is significantly lower at $995 a month.

Inflation-driven rent increases haven’t crimped demand in Elko.

Kelly Zornes, manager of Copperwood Apartments, said the complex is “100% occupied and pre-leased. This is the busy time of the year, though.”

She said rents have gone up “with inflation of everything. We’ve had inflation through the roof.”

Mandi Vigil at Sagecrest Apartments said there is a waiting list and some rents have gone up since last year, while Veronica Rodriguez, manager of the Monte Carlo Apartments, said she hasn’t raised rents since last year and has a waiting list.

Rents are up at the Villas at Riverside, however, and the leasing agent, Ciera Lupercio, said she has a “big waiting list for our two and three bedrooms. I don’t see any availability until September.”

Rabbitbrush Run also has a waiting list, and the apartment rents have gone up, said the manager, Alana Creamer, who said rental rates are based on the market.

Ruby Vista Apartments are 100% occupied, and rates have been lowered with a new owner, according to staff.

Cathy Rich, manager of Parkway Apartments, said rents are the same as last year, and the complex is 100% occupied.

Houses for rent

On house rentals, Wakefield said the most expensive rent of her listings is $2,750 a month for a four-bedroom, two-bath home in Elko that is a “nice home and almost new,” but she expects it will take 60 days to get “one of that caliber rented out to a good tenant.”

Wakefield said she has three homes listed by owners who were laid off at the First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon Mine earlier this year but want to keep their homes in case they can move back to Elko later.

First Majestic halted mining on March 20 at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko and final layoffs were in May, but the company is still exploring on site.

Sandy’s Castles had nine residential properties Elko and Spring Creek in mid-July out of 239 listings, and “nine to me right now is a lot,” she said, but “any under $1,500 rent within a couple of days.”

Wakefield said there are potential tenants for higher rents, but their credit scores are too low to be considered. Her guidance is that anyone looking to rent a house at up to $2,000 a month rent needs a minimum of a 600-credit score out of 850, and she looks at previous problems paying utilities, for example.

“They have to make three times more than the rent,” she said.

Sandy’s Castles doesn’t have waiting lists but operates on a first-come, first-served basis, Wakefield said.

At Parkway Apartments on Spruce Road, Rich said all 100 units are rented, except one that is a remodeling project, providing new cabinets, granite countertops and carpet, and that unit is pre-rented.

A couple of tenants left when Jerritt Canyon shut down, but there aren’t many people leaving to buy new homes, she said.

“Right now, I think it’s too expensive to buy,” Rich said.

Parkway hasn’t raised rates, so rents charged in the spring of 2022 are still the same. A three-bedroom and a larger two-bedroom rents for $1,150 per month, and a two-bedroom rents for $1,075.

Finding the right fit

Rich said her rents are the lowest for the bigger apartment complexes, but the apartments are a little bit smaller and only have one bath. She said, however, that she has tenants who left for a bigger place and have come back.

She said she raises rents for those who don’t renew their leases in time, but there are tenants locked into lower rates.

“I have one tenant who has been here since 2000,” Rich said. “I have good tenants. I don’t want to keep having new tenants. We require a 30-day notice to vacant, and I don’t have any notices at all right now.”

Parkway doesn’t keep a waiting list but rather when Rich knows apartments are becoming available she has those interested fill out applications and put down a deposit in advance.

At Copperwood on North Fifth Street, Zornes said most of the applicants for apartments have been mainly employed by the mines or are subcontractors, and those moving out have been mainly for job transfers or new jobs rather than people buying new homes.

Three units were short-term rentals booked by Jerritt Canyon Mine, she said.

Zornes said a one-bedroom apartment in the 108-unit complex rents for $1,300 a month, including a $100 fee for internet and Direct TV and $40 for water, sewer, and trash, while a two-bedroom rents for $1,495 per month, including $100 for internet and TV and $50 for water, sewer and trash.

A three-bedroom apartment rents for $1,610, including the internet, TV and $60 for water, sewer, and trash pickup, and she said renters can’t opt out of the fees.

Zornes said there are still supply chain problems for upgrades and for maintenance and services, and prices are up for such services as carpet cleaning or unit cleaning.

“Vendors have seen their insurance go up and their costs go up, so their prices are up. There is nothing that has stayed the same, that I know of,” Zornes said.

Copperwood continues to add washers and dryers to units as people move out, along with upgrading apartments as tenants leave, she also said.

At the 208-unit Sagecrest Apartments on Connolly Drive, Vigil said that there are apartments undergoing remodeling, but all the rest are rented. She said about 10 units are in the remodeling queue.

She estimated rents for new tenants were up roughly $100 due to inflation.

Currently, a three-bedroom apartment rents for $1,395, a two-bedroom deluxe for $1,195, and a regular two-bedroom for $1,095. The two-bedroom deluxe and the three-bedrooms have washers and dryers.

Vigil said tenants have a variety of jobs, not just working in the mining industry, but there was a “little bit” of impact when Jerritt Canyon laid off workers.

Rodriquez said that Monte Carlo has “a long waiting list” for the 176-unit complex, but roughly 40 of them are vacant while undergoing remodeling projects. They will be back on the market as the remodeling is completed.

She said rents are the same as last year despite inflation because Monte Carlo wants to keep occupied and “we want good tenants.” One tenant has been at Monte Carlo eight years.

Tenants have a variety of jobs, not just mining jobs.

Rents at Monte Carlo Apartments on Copper Street are $995 for a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment, and $1,040 to $1,180 for a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment depending upon the size of the apartment. Three-bedroom apartments rent for $1,260 to $1,280.

Internet included

Lupercio said that Villas at Riverside on Opal Drive had one vacancy, “and we do have people interested so it won’t be vacant long,” but there is the waiting list is for two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartments. The complex has 156 units.

Rents have gone up with inflation, although some rents were lowered in the winter, she said. A one-bedroom rents at $1,370 with fees included; a two-bedroom, $1,619 with fees included; and a three-bedroom, $1,719 with fees included.

The fees include $85 for internet in all units, a parking fee of $25, a $10 tax fee, and there are charges for water, sewer, and trash, according to Lupercio.

She said about five people had to break their leases when Jerritt Canyon ended mining, but those apartments were soon filled.

At Rabbitbrush Run on Sundance Drive, which has 192 units, the complex will be offering high-speed internet service at $55 per month, and “everybody is so excited about it. I got really good feedback.” Creamer said in mid-July she had the new service in her office, but the units didn’t have it yet.

Currently, rents are $1,299 for two-bedroom apartments, and there is a $50 water, trash, and sewer fee. A three-bedroom is $1,439 per month, with a $60 water, sewer, and trash fees.

Creamer said when apartments are vacated, there are upgrades done before they are available again, and she said there aren’t as many tenants moving out to buy new houses as they had been because of higher mortgage rates and higher home prices.

Most of the tenants are coming to Elko for jobs, which include mining jobs, she said.

At the luxury 120-unit Ruby Vista Apartments on East Jennings Way, a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment rents for a base of $1,805, and a three-bedroom, two-bath, $1,905, but there are also fees that include $65 for internet, $25 for parking and $10 for property taxes, as well as a few for water, sewer and trash that ranges from $50 to $80 a month. In other words, a two-bedroom’s full rent would be $1,960 a month.

Ruby Vista’s two-bedroom apartments were $1,899 a month last year, and a three-bedroom rented for $2,199 a month, according to April 2022 figures in the Elko Daily Free Press.

Staff reported one unit was coming available this month but next month would be 100% occupied, and there is a waiting list for three-bedroom apartments. Two tenants left because of the Jerritt Canyon layoffs.

Online listings at Realtor.com on July 17 showed there were five houses for rent in Elko and three houses for rent in a 20-mile area, along with four apartments in Elko, two in the area and one condo in the 20-mile area.