ELKO – Northeastern Nevada has made it through its snowiest “meteorological winter” ever but the real winter isn’t over yet. More snow is expected during a weather advisory that runs from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

“Elko was cooler, wetter, and snowier than normal for Meteorological Winter 2022-23,” the National Weather Service reported.

Total snowfall was 48.6 inches, which is 21.2 inches above the normal of 27.4 inches, making winter 2022-23 the snowiest on record. But that doesn’t even include the snowfall amount from Elko’s early start to winter in November, which pushes the total over 60 inches.

Ely shattered its snow record with 73.8 inches, which is 253% above normal.

With all of that snow there was less rainfall than some previous wet winters. Total precipitation in Elko was 6.19 inches, which is 2.91 inches above the normal of 3.28 inches, making winter 2022-23 the seventh wettest on record.

Elko’s average temperature over the three-month period was 23.7 degrees, which is 4.7 degrees below the normal of 28.4 degrees. But adding in November, when the average temperature was 10.7 degrees below normal, would make it even colder. And so far in March the temperatures are running 10 degrees below normal as well.

More snow is forecast following an already snowy week that saw the closure of U.S. Highway 93, canceled classes and a postponed board meeting for the Elko County School District.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for 1-3 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 5 inches at higher elevations. Winds could gust up to 55 mph Saturday evening.

“Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and drifting snow. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches,” advised the weather service.

For current road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.