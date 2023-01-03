Elko's three-year Covid death toll hits 150

ELKO – Nevada health officials have reported the 150th Covid-related death in Elko County, although virus levels remained low in December.

The local death rate is roughly six times higher than typical flu deaths over three years, according to CDC data.

Deaths here stood at 125 a year ago.

Nevada Health Response also says four Elko County residents were hospitalized with Covid at the end of December. The number of hospitalizations in Washoe County was 35, and Clark County 206.

Total Covid-related deaths in Nevada stand at 11,751.

The virus concentration at the City of Elko sewage treatment plant held below 300,000 genome copies per liter in December, according to Biobot Analytics. That’s well below the average sampling of about 1 million nationwide.

According to Biobot, the city’s concentration is enough to produce up to five new cases of Covid per day. State officials, however, listed Elko County’s case trend at the end of December at 80 per 100,000 people per month. That equates to 1.3 infections per day.

Meanwhile, the CDC reports a new variant called XBB.1.5 has been increasing in the U.S., primarily in northeast states.

“Virologists and epidemiologists say this Omicron sublineage has features that give it the potential to drive a new surge of Covid-19 cases in the US, although it’s still unclear how large that wave will be and whether it could send many more people to the hospital,” CNN reported Jan. 3.