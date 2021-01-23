Elko's virus numbers holding steady

ELKO – Coronavirus cases appeared to be in a holding pattern this week as the number of active cases remained well below high marks from early December and early January.

Elko County reported 17 new cases and 13 recoveries Friday for a total of 158 active cases. In early December there were more than 600 active cases.

Sixteen patients are currently hospitalized and the death toll remains at 41.

Nevada reported 1,869 new cases and 48 deaths on Friday. The statewide test positivity rate, which has ticked slightly down every day for a week, was 19.9% Friday, health officials said.

The state is also seeing a downward trend of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The Nevada Hospital Association reported Friday that 77% of staffed hospital beds were occupied.

Intensive care units in southern Nevada are still at a high occupancy, and several facilities were at near capacity, the association reported.

