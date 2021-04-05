Elko's weather week ahead

ELKO – Freezing temperatures return Monday night following three days of record heat.

Elko’s low is expected to dip to 28 degrees after a breezy cold front moves through the region. Elko tied its record highs of 74 on Friday, 77 on Saturday, and 75 on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, highs are expected to reach the 60s all week in Elko. Normal highs this time of year are in the lower to mid-50s, and lows in the lower 30s.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for winds of 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph Monday afternoon in Elko. The southeastern quarter of the county is under a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The southern portions of Eureka and Lander County are under a red flag warning, along with White Pine and northern Nye counties. Strong winds combined with low humidity mean any wildfires that start will spread rapidly.

Little precipitation is in the forecast. There is a 20% chance of rain Monday afternoon in Elko, followed by mostly clear weather the rest of the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0