Elks to host Flag Day and scholarship ceremony

ELKO – The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks’ local chapter Lodge No. 1472 is hosting a Flag Day ceremony and educational presentation at 5:30 p.m. Monday outdoors at the Masonic Lodge, 576 14th St.
The event is free and the public is invited.
The Elks will present a history of the American flag with replica examples for people to see.
“The evolution of the American flag marks the progression of the government of the people,” said Elks Tiler Carrie Rowley at the ceremony last year.
After the Flag Day presentation members of the scholarship committee will present this year’s awards.
According to Nancy Neef, who has headed the committee for some time, the local lodge is giving out a total of seven scholarships; five to high school students and two to Great Basin College students.
“This is our first time to give out the college awards,” said Neef.
The group is giving a total of $4,100 to local recipients.
“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have been providing a Flag Day ceremony across the United States since 1911,” said Ben Reed Jr., Flag Day chairman in a previous interview. “It is a very time-honored tradition.”
“As a group, we are all about assisting the veterans and the youth,” Reed said. “The Elks nationally give out a large amount of scholarships, second only to the federal government.”
