Ely woman dies in crash on U.S. Highway 6

ELKO – An Ely woman died Tuesday when her pickup rolled off the highway west of Ely and she was ejected.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. Highway 6 in White Pine County shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Nancy Lopez, 33, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup west when, for unknown reasons, she allowed the vehicle to travel off the highway,” stated NHP. “The driver overcorrected, causing the pickup to overturn multiple times. The unrestrained driver was ejected.”

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Ely district. Anyone who witnessed this incident or have any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Ed Boynton at the Ely Substation, 775-289-1600 or Sgt. Peterson at the Winnemucca Substation, 775-623-6511.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 2