ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $10,000 to the Northern Nevada Emergency Medical Services Consortium (NNEMSC).
The consortium is a nonprofit organization that supports ambulance crews, firefighters and rural health systems across the northern part of the state. One of the group’s key initiatives is underwriting the cost of emergency air transport for residents of six northern Nevada counties.
“You’ve heard about the free air memberships provided to Elko County residents. Well, donations like this are what keep those memberships free,” said Alice Allen, chairwoman of NNEMSC.
“It is our belief that emergency air transport should not present an exorbitant cost to patients,” Allen continued. “Thanks to generous donations from several businesses, our consortium is able to support the Northern Nevada Air Medical Membership program. This membership means that permanent residents of covered counties will not receive a balance bill for transport via MedX AirOne.”
According to the NNEMSC website, the residents of the following counties are covered by the membership: Elko, Lander, Eureka, Humboldt, Pershing and White Pine.
Steve Simpson, CEO of NNRH, said that the hospital was very pleased to support the consortium.
“This is the second year in a row that we have contributed to NNEMSC financially,” Simpson stated. “They are making a huge impact in our community as hundreds of patients have been transported to a higher level of care without having to worry about their bill.”
Simpson explained that transportation via helicopter or airplane is frequently necessary in emergency situations when patients require specialty care that is not available in Elko.
“Due to our remote location, medical air transport is absolutely crucial to the health of our community,” Simpson remarked. “NNEMSC is doing their part to ensure that air transport is affordable and available to everyone. We are thrilled to support their efforts.”
Those who are interested in learning more about NNEMSC may visit www.nnemsc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.