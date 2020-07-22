Emergency horse gather targets 10% of population in two areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELY – About 360 of an estimated 3,562 horses in two herd management areas will be rounded up beginning this week.

“The action is needed due to lack of water and declining health of the wild horses associated with herd overpopulation,” stated the Bureau of Land Management

The Triple B and Maverick-Medicine HMAs are located in Elko and White Pine counties. The combined appropriate management level is about 800 horses, according to the BLM.

“The BLM is committed to conducting safe and humane emergency gather operations as we work to save animal lives by reducing overpopulation and bringing herd size more in line with what the resources of the area can support,” said Leslie Riley, Acting Bristlecone Field Manager.

Due to the nature of the bait and water trap method, wild horses are reluctant to approach the trap site when there is too much activity; therefore, only essential gather operations personnel will be allowed at the trap site during gather operations.

Nevada is home to about half of the wild horses in western states, which numbered around 95,000 in March. There are also more than 46,000 horses being held off range.