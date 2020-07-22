Emergency horse gather targets 10% of population in two areas

ELY – About 360 of an estimated 3,562 horses in two herd management areas will be rounded up beginning this week.
“The action is needed due to lack of water and declining health of the wild horses associated with herd overpopulation,” stated the Bureau of Land Management
The Triple B and Maverick-Medicine HMAs are located in Elko and White Pine counties. The combined appropriate management level is about 800 horses, according to the BLM.
“The BLM is committed to conducting safe and humane emergency gather operations as we work to save animal lives by reducing overpopulation and bringing herd size more in line with what the resources of the area can support,” said Leslie Riley, Acting Bristlecone Field Manager.
Due to the nature of the bait and water trap method, wild horses are reluctant to approach the trap site when there is too much activity; therefore, only essential gather operations personnel will be allowed at the trap site during gather operations.
Nevada is home to about half of the wild horses in western states, which numbered around 95,000 in March. There are also more than 46,000 horses being held off range.
All wild horses identified for removal will be transported to the Palomino Valley Center Wild Horse and Burro Corrals, in Sparks, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.
For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.