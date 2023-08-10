LAS VEGAS — Cashman Equipment Company LLC, now Empire Southwest, is hosting a Technician Job Fair at its Elko location from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19.

The combined dealership has become the fourth largest Cat dealer in North America, and now serves an expanded territory in Nevada, Arizona and parts of California.

Qualified technicians and other skilled trade candidates are invited to attend on-site interviews with recruiters and hiring managers at 5150 Idaho St.

Empire says the construction and mining industries are booming. “Technicians, mechanics and machinists experienced in heavy equipment, earthmoving, construction and mining are highly encouraged to apply for more than 100 open positions across the territory.”

“Empire boasts a company culture based on the spirit of hard work, loyalty and fun. Employees are offered competitive compensation, full benefits packages, technical and career development training, tool and employee discounts, uniforms, awards and recognition programs, and more.”

Interested candidates can register to attend the job fair, browse open positions, or submit an interest form at cashmanequipment.com/job-fair.