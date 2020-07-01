Empty grandstands for Elko's 4th of July

“We did everything off of what we thought was 50% occupancy,” Ellison explained. “But we were told this morning it was 50 people at an event anywhere.”

Although Ellison said he is disheartened at the outcome for an event that takes “months and months” of preparation, he said “it’s no fault of one person.”

“It’s just the situation we were handed this morning. We’re blaming nobody.”

Ellison Electric became a hub of activity Wednesday morning. Family members, including Ellison’s daughters and sisters, arrived to call businesses and individuals, offering reimbursements on box seats and tables reserved for the fireworks show on Saturday.

“Whatever they want to do [with the money] we will honor that,” he said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, support for the show was pouring into Ellison’s office, with people telling him to keep the money to pay for the fireworks.

“This is a community show, and we believe in our community 100%. The people are 100% behind us,” Ellison said. “These are people saying, ‘Keep the money. We’re going to help finance it. But we’ve had some call and say they want it reimbursed.’”