English around the world: New teacher arrives in Owyhee

OWYHEE -- Owyhee Combined School welcomes Brian Kelly, an English, journalism and geography teacher.

Kelly comes to Owyhee via Costa Rica where he was teaching and adventuring. “It was dangerous but that’s part of the thrill,” he said. He also loved teaching.

Kelly is originally from Lompoc, California and taught for four years in South Korea, eight months in Japan and five months in Taipei. While traveling through Asia, Kelly decided he wanted to be a certified ESL teacher.

Kelly attended undergraduate school at University of California Santa Barbara, online classes at Northcentral University and earned his Master's degree in Education Specializing in English as a Second Language.

Kelly needs three years teaching to become certified in ESL, and though this is his tenth year teaching, this is his first year as a certified teacher. “I want to grow as an English teacher,” said Kelly.

He plans to get to know the students and to learn the culture. Kelly said the students are very unique and possess a certain wisdom he finds interesting.

Kelly likes Owyhee and said it’s “peaceful and beautiful,” and he calls it home.

Congratulations to Brian Kelly as he recently got married. He plans to teach ESL in other countries in the summertime.

