Enjoy a laugh at The Stage Door

ELKO – The Stage Door is hosting a professional comedy weekend in October.

Headliner Mike Betancourt is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He has used his experience to help produce the comedy and career he has today.

“Serving in the military helped me develop tough skin for what I had to embark on next,” said Betancourt. “Juggling standup comedy career while having a family [and] performing standup comedy over the years has opened up opportunities for other creative ventures, such as acting. I can be seen in the new “Golden One” commercial, as well as several movies, [including] ‘Traffik’ (starring Paula Patton), ‘Mamaboy’ (with Gary Busey) and ‘Guitar Man,’ where I had a supporting role.

“My favorite experience to showcase is when I made it to Mt. Olympus … I mean when I was in ‘Wrestlemania 31.’ I was one of Bray Wyatt’s scarecrows and one of Rusev’s Russian soldiers. Hanging out backstage at ‘Wrestlemania’ was an experience of a lifetime.”

Betancourt was here earlier in the year and brought the house down with his energetic and unique style of comedy, according to owner Emily Anderson.