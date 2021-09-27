 Skip to main content
Enjoy a laugh at The Stage Door
Enjoy a laugh at The Stage Door

Enjoy a laugh at The Stage Door
ELKO – The Stage Door is hosting a professional comedy weekend in October.

Headliner Mike Betancourt is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He has used his experience to help produce the comedy and career he has today.

“Serving in the military helped me develop tough skin for what I had to embark on next,” said Betancourt. “Juggling standup comedy career while having a family [and] performing standup comedy over the years has opened up opportunities for other creative ventures, such as acting. I can be seen in the new “Golden One” commercial, as well as several movies, [including] ‘Traffik’ (starring Paula Patton), ‘Mamaboy’ (with Gary Busey) and ‘Guitar Man,’ where I had a supporting role.

“My favorite experience to showcase is when I made it to Mt. Olympus … I mean when I was in ‘Wrestlemania 31.’ I was one of Bray Wyatt’s scarecrows and one of Rusev’s Russian soldiers. Hanging out backstage at ‘Wrestlemania’ was an experience of a lifetime.”

Take a tour of Elko High School's Performing Arts Building on Aug. 25, 2021.

Betancourt was here earlier in the year and brought the house down with his energetic and unique style of comedy, according to owner Emily Anderson.

“When asked about returning to Elko, he said, ‘If you ever wonder how comedians get work, it’s usually from other comedians,” Betancourt said. “So being booked for the Stage Door in Elko was just another day at the office. I heard the stage was great and the audiences love to laugh. Perfect, I will be ready for them.”

“But, when I arrived at the Stage Door, it didn’t feel like another day at the office, it didn’t feel like the same stage, it didn’t feel like the same staff that gives you a free drink and definitely didn’t feel like the same laughter from an audience. The Stage Door in Elko felt like I was home.”

“And that’s why I am coming back to this magical place. I am ready for us to feel right at home and laugh together again,’ Betancourt said. “It’s time to celebrate!”

Local comic and the first winner of Elko’s Best Comic Standing, Buc Seng, will serve as host.

Taylor Evans will be accompanying Betancourt as the feature for the evening.

Shows begin at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. They can be purchased at www.stagedoorelko.com. Audience members must be 21 or older. Tickets are non-refundable.

