Enrollment drops as 500+ switch to home schooling

ELKO — Opening day enrollment is down by about 17 students district-wide for Elko County Public Schools, which began its 2020 school-year Tuesday.

Information Technology Coordinator Josh Farmer said the district’s opening day enrollment for the 2020 school-year is 9,763. While the opening day enrollment statistics are not significantly different from the 2019 numbers, the district has actually had 597 withdrawals since the end of the last school-year.

“A lot of parents have opted to go to homeschooling,” Farmer said. “So we have seen about a 529 student decrease just to go to home school.”

“I am told that there were somewhere around 529 withdrawals to go to home school and the rest could be attributed to families moving,” he added.

Farmer called the decrease a “pretty substantial decline in enrollment” for the district.

Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson previously said that during the first quarter of the school year, teachers “will provide synchronous learning [and] develop asynchronous learning” in the distance learning model.

The school district will review state and local guidelines and restrictions at the end of the second and third quarters to determine future education models.