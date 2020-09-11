 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enrollment drops as 500+ switch to home schooling
2 comments
alert top story

Enrollment drops as 500+ switch to home schooling

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko school enrollment, fall 2020
ELKO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

ELKO — Opening day enrollment is down by about 17 students district-wide for Elko County Public Schools, which began its 2020 school-year Tuesday.

Information Technology Coordinator Josh Farmer said the district’s opening day enrollment for the 2020 school-year is 9,763. While the opening day enrollment statistics are not significantly different from the 2019 numbers, the district has actually had 597 withdrawals since the end of the last school-year.

“A lot of parents have opted to go to homeschooling,” Farmer said. “So we have seen about a 529 student decrease just to go to home school.”

“I am told that there were somewhere around 529 withdrawals to go to home school and the rest could be attributed to families moving,” he added.

Farmer called the decrease a “pretty substantial decline in enrollment” for the district.

Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson previously said that during the first quarter of the school year, teachers “will provide synchronous learning [and] develop asynchronous learning” in the distance learning model. 

The school district will review state and local guidelines and restrictions at the end of the second and third quarters to determine future education models.

Robinson previously said the district would have hybrid and in-person learning plans ready should virus restrictions be relaxed by the state and virus case rates improve.

Elko County School District 2020 opening day enrollment:

Adobe - 742

Carlin Elem - 177

Carlin High - 73

Carlin Jr - 58

Conservation Camp - 1

Early Childhood - 79

EHS - 1288

FVI - 692

G#2 - 256

Independence Valley - 13

Jackpot Elementary - 67

Jackpot Jr - 29

Jackpot High - 43

Liberty Peak Elementary - 502

Mound Valley - 13

Mountain View Elementary - 608

NNVA - 462

Northside Elementary - 325

Owyhee Elementary - 177

Owyhee Jr - 49

Ruby Valley - 19

Sage - 369

Southside - 566

Spring Creek Elementary - 311

SCHS - 813

SCMS - 671

Wells Elementary - 181

Wells Jr - 49

Wells High - 104

West Wendover Elementary - 487

West Wendover Middle - 156

West Wendover High - 304

2 comments
0
1
1
2
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: “I hope President Trump gets a vaccine for (COVID-19)”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News