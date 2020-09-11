Enrollment drops as 500+ switch to home schooling

ELKO — Opening day enrollment is down by about 17 students district-wide for Elko County Public Schools, which began its 2020 school-year Tuesday.
Information Technology Coordinator Josh Farmer said the district’s opening day enrollment for the 2020 school-year is 9,763. While the opening day enrollment statistics are not significantly different from the 2019 numbers, the district has actually had 597 withdrawals since the end of the last school-year.
“A lot of parents have opted to go to homeschooling,” Farmer said. “So we have seen about a 529 student decrease just to go to home school.”
“I am told that there were somewhere around 529 withdrawals to go to home school and the rest could be attributed to families moving,” he added.
Farmer called the decrease a “pretty substantial decline in enrollment” for the district.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson previously said that during the first quarter of the school year, teachers “will provide synchronous learning [and] develop asynchronous learning” in the distance learning model.
The school district will review state and local guidelines and restrictions at the end of the second and third quarters to determine future education models.
Robinson previously said the district would have hybrid and in-person learning plans ready should virus restrictions be relaxed by the state and virus case rates improve.
Elko County School District 2020 opening day enrollment:
Adobe - 742
Carlin Elem - 177
Carlin High - 73
Carlin Jr - 58
Conservation Camp - 1
Early Childhood - 79
EHS - 1288
FVI - 692
G#2 - 256
Independence Valley - 13
Jackpot Elementary - 67
Jackpot Jr - 29
Jackpot High - 43
Liberty Peak Elementary - 502
Mound Valley - 13
Mountain View Elementary - 608
NNVA - 462
Northside Elementary - 325
Owyhee Elementary - 177
Owyhee Jr - 49
Ruby Valley - 19
Sage - 369
Southside - 566
Spring Creek Elementary - 311
SCHS - 813
SCMS - 671
Wells Elementary - 181
Wells Jr - 49
Wells High - 104
West Wendover Elementary - 487
West Wendover Middle - 156
West Wendover High - 304
