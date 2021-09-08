Enrollment increases on first day of school

ELKO – School enrollment increased by 156 compared with 2020’s numbers as students resumed in-person instruction last week.

According to figures released by the Elko County School District, 9,919 pupils attended classes on the first day of school on Aug. 30.

The report also showed an increase of 341 students the district had lost at the end of the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year while transitioning from distance learning to hybrid instruction.

Elko High School remains the most populated school with 1,324 students, followed by Spring Creek High School with 878.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adobe Middle School and Spring Creek Middle School each had more than 700 pupils, followed by Southside Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Flagview Intermediate with more than 600 students.

The new Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy reported 21 students enrolled at its school.

Northeastern Nevada Virtual Academy showed the most significant drop in enrollment within the past six months, going from 622 students in February to 208 students.

In February, the school district reported enrollment dropped 6% to 9,578 at the end of the first semester.

First-day enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year on Sept. 8, 2020, was tallied at 9,763 students.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.