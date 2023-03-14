An Idaho-based environmental group is opposing the Bureau of Land Management’s plan to restore sage grouse habitat in northeastern Elko County, saying it is really designed to increase cattle grazing.

“The Bureau of Land Management in Nevada is on a juniper-removal bender across the state,” said Adam Bronstein, Western Watersheds Director for Nevada and Oregon. “Bulldozing down established pinyon-juniper stands has a poor track record in recovering sage-grouse and helping other species like elk or mule deer. We know, as does the Bureau, that the primary goal of these projects is to increase forage production for domestic livestock, not to improve habitat for the grouse.”

The BLM announced it is planning to treat 208,000 acres spanning an area over 2.4 million acres. Removal of pinyon-juniper trees will take place in 15 locations totaling 87,133 acres.

“The Bureau is planning to masticate, mow, chain, spray herbicides and reseed across 15 ‘conifer removal’ units in occupied sage-grouse habitat, and create 413 miles of linear fuel breaks,” Western Watersheds stated.

The group said that while some studies have shown that targeted removal of trees can improve sage-grouse habitat success, this outcome depends largely on the ecological site potential and the phase of the pinyon-juniper community. The removal of scattered trees in otherwise intact sage-steppe might improve nesting success and sage-grouse population viability in some circumstances, but removal of older tree communities does not lead to sagebrush habitat improvements, especially with continued livestock pressure that hampers vegetation recovery.

"BLM is proposing yet another chaining project, with the same tired justifications, without producing any evidence that these projects achieve the intended objectives,” said Laura Welp, Ecosystems Specialist with Western Watersheds Project. “Before spending any more money and disturbing any more land, BLM should be able to demonstrate post-treatment improvement in native wildlife habitat and populations, including sage-grouse. As always, BLM also does not analyze the effects of livestock grazing on the need for these treatments, despite listing grazing as one contributor to the reason our public lands are so degraded."

The group also said construction of hundreds of miles of firebreaks will fragment sagebrush habitats and spread invasive weeds, but has little track record of success at containing or reducing the extent of fires, according to a recent report by the U.S. Geological Survey.