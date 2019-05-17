ELKO—Elko County will be applying for a grant to look at strengthening outdoor recreation opportunities that would in turn boost the economy.
Elko County Commissioners voted unanimously at their May 15 meeting to make seek the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Assistance Grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a facilitated two-day workshop.
“It’s an assistance grant, not a money grant,” said Curtis Moore, the county’s natural resources director, who said that even though Elko County has hunting and fishing and other outdoor recreation now, there would be the potential for even more.
“This sounds warm and fuzzy, but I’ve got concerns,” said Commissioner Demar Dahl, who questioned where the planning team would come from and whether there could be restrictions on the Humboldt River, since the money comes from the EPA.
Commissioner Jon Karr said he was concerned the project was tied to Main Street America, so the workshop would lead to recommendations for hiring consultants.
“I am pretty sure this is what it is. I am not necessarily opposed,” but he questioned the consultant step, if that is the case.
According to a slide presentation provided by EPA, the program goals are to help conserve and use nearby forests to create economic opportunities, improve air quality and water quality, promote healthful recreation and bring investment and people to Main Street by marketing the gateway to natural lands.
The focus could include developing or expanding trail networks to attract overnight visitors and new businesses and help with boosting broadband service.
Other sponsors of the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities grant program are the U.S. Forest Service and Northern Border Regional Commission. That regional commission is tied to the East Coast, rather than the West.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said any effort to go beyond the workshop would come back to the commissioners.
“It’s just an application,” he said.
Moore said the workshop would involve a stakeholder group that could include recreation representatives from the City of Elko, county representatives and businesses.
Andreozzi said he would support the motion for the grant application, with the restriction that Moore approve the stakeholders for the workshop.
The application to EPA is due May 31.
In Moore’s application, he wrote that “Despite its currently strong economy, Elko County faces challenges with regards to economic development and diversification largely due to its remoteness. As with many other rural areas, high speed internet is rare or unavailable in many parts of the county, which discourages investment from outside business.”
He outlined Elko County’s “many opportunities to expand the outdoor recreation economy,” such as the Ruby Mountains, including Lamoille Canyon and the Jarbidge Wilderness.
“Elko County would propose that, with help mapping, linking and promoting our hiking, off-roading, mountain biking and rock climbing trails, the county and other stakeholders would be able to increase the number of people who stop on their way across Interstate 80 and stay for a day or two to explore the surrounding area,” Moore wrote.
