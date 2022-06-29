 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EPD investigating 'road-rage' shooting

Elko police badge

ELKO - On June 28th at approximately 11 p.m., a road rage incident involving two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of 12th Street and Lamoille Highway in the City of Elko, reported Elko Police on Wednesday. 

A male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting, stated police in a press release. 

The Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and/or suspect vehicle.

"If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or if you have information to assist in identifying the suspect, please contact Detective Parvin at 775-777-7327."

The investigation is on-going, according to police. 

