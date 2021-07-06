ER nurse Cathy Pruitt honored with Mercy Award

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced this week that Cathy Pruitt, an emergency room nurse, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of the late Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At NNRH, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Steve Simpson, hospital CEO. “We are extremely proud to recognize Cathy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. Cathy goes above and beyond each day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”