Erin Coleman, City of Elko firefighter

ELKO -- Meet firefighter Erin Coleman, a member of the Elko Firefighters Association.
Coleman has worked for the City of Elko Fire Department for five years as a Firefighter/ AEMT. She got her start as a firefighter/paramedic for Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. She worked there for two years prior to joining the Elko Fire Department, and also worked a total of 13 years at REMSA as a paramedic and EMT.
Firefighter Coleman is a Reno native, but has been in Elko for six years. When she is not working hard at Elko Fire she enjoys playing sports, hunting, fishing, reading, eating candy, hiding around corners to scare people, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Elko Firefighters Association serves the community with public education, local fire safety programs and Elko's House Fire Burnout Fund.
