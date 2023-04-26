ELKO – Ester Quilici is a native Nevadan who strives to improve the health of the residents of her home state through her work running Vitality Unlimited.

Quilici was born and raised in Wells to Lily Puccinelli and Lyon John Quilici. Ester’s father emigrated from Lammari Lucca, Italy in 1929. He married Lily Puccinelli who had been born in Elko after her parents emigrated from Italy. Lyon John Quilici worked with his father, Sebastiano Quilici, in the family business in Wells, S. Quilici & Sons, General Mercantile.

Ester said during her childhood she remembered her mother taking her to visit the other Italians in Wells. Until she was 5 years old, Quilici only spoke Italian.

Her upbringing in Wells made a deep impact on Ester and how she manages her business today.

“My family had the most profound influence on me in my growing up years,” Ester said. “From my dad I learned the value of hard work, customer service and treating everyone with care and kindness. I learned to take care of business and take care of people (customers).

“Dad ran his grocery business a little like a social service agency. My dad and my uncle Gino extended a lot of credit to people when they needed groceries, and to my knowledge they may not have had the money to buy them. Dad never turned anyone over to a collection agency, and I am quite certain there were a lot of uncollected accounts when he finally closed operations after 63 years in business. Every now and then I will encounter someone who remembers John, as he was known to his customers, and his hot dogs. Every kid got a hot dog from the butcher whether they wanted one or not.”

Quilici said her mother taught her how to be gracious and hospitable.

“My mother passed to me her love of music, her love of flowers, her passion for gardening and her great sense of fashion,” she said. “Lord knows I spent many hours with her planting, weeding, watering and enjoying. She had, by all accounts, the most beautiful flowers in all of the town. Her vegetable garden (and dad’s) was also renowned in the community and the bounty was enjoyed by many friends and community members.”

Ester graduated from Wells High School and attended college at the University of Santa Clara in Santa Clara, California. This was the only time she lived outside the state of Nevada. She received a teaching credential but instead turned to the business world and management.

She was living in Las Vegas before she moved back to Elko County in 1984 when she was hired at Vitality Unlimited.

“My career focus was accidental, Quilici said. “I came to Elko to take a job and the job took me. I did not set out to be an administrator for a substance abuse treatment program, a nonprofit, no less. The opportunity to work at Vitality presented itself, and the job became a career.”

Quilici helped to develop most of the Vitality Unlimited programs that are in operation today. Vitality began as a one administrator outpatient clinic in Elko in 1971 and grew to an agency that provides various behavioral health services throughout the state.

Vitality provides both residential substance abuse treatment in Elko and Carson City. The nonprofit diversified its services to become a Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) with projects that include transitional housing, multi-family affordable housing, and housing for homeless veterans.

Vitality grew again in 2017, when it opened one of the first in the nation Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) in Elko. The CCBHC performed so well that Vitality subsequently opened three more in Carson City, Dayton and Reno. Quilici expects the nonprofit to continue to grow and help Nevadans.

“From a tiny corner of Nevada, we lit a candle that helped light the whole state,” Quilici said. “The work I do has meaning and the good I do will far outlast my time.”