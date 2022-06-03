Ethereal Art and Oddities -- an eccentric enclave

ELKO – A new shop has opened in Elko with a slightly different slant on sales. You won’t find normal, everyday items at Ethereal Art and Oddities. As the name suggests, all commodities here are more unusual in form.

Stepping inside of Ethereal Art and Oddities is akin to visiting a natural history museum where the past comes to life. Stop by to see and purchase some of the incredible products made mostly by Mother Earth. Buy a bug or bone, stop in for stones or find a fascinating fossil.

“I actually started with this little [two-headed] duck,” said entrepreneur and nature lover Mikayla Kerley. “It was my first oddity ever. It kind of bloomed my fascination with nature and unique items in general.”

The duck chick’s name is Castor.

“This started as a hobby,” Kerley said. “It ended up that I needed to sell my collection. There are people that are actually into this.”

She sold her whole collection of rocks, bones and other cool, random things online.

“Everyone wanted them.”

In the past, Kerley only sold online. However, she recently moved back to Elko from Texas with her husband. She brought the business here and found a brick and mortar location on Idaho Street.

She said her aunt visits her in monarch butterflies.

“If I am ever asking for signs, she will fly by,” Kerley said. “Nature is beautiful in life and in death.”

The shop is packed with all kinds of unique items. Kerley sells only ethically sourced bones, wet specimens, crystals, shells, metaphysical items and antiques. One of her crowing achievements is “bug pinning.” She takes preserved butterflies and makes beautiful décor from them. She will soon be bringing in more rocks and minerals.

Kerley also makes art using bones. She paints on animal skulls, giving them a new appreciation. Kerley enjoys life and what remains after life.

She is passionate when talking about her collection of “wet specimens,” critters preserved in formalin.

There is a cabinet in the store that houses a fetal pig, a turtle, scorpion, octopus, American toad and other animals in solution, some in apothecary jars. They are all for sale.

“The pig still has his umbilical cord,” Kerley said.

“It can be a little bit macabre to the general public, but I don’t want it to be scary,” she said.

Stop by to learn about nature and investigate this “offbeat oasis” of merchandise.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.