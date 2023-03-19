Eureka County completed installation of a temporary Hesco flood barrier on Saturday, with some minor setbacks.

“Today, we lost 3 Bars Road completely,” Sheriff Jesse Watts reported on the department’s Facebook page. “We have to rebuild it completely, and put new culverts in it.”

The flood barrier was installed to keep water from flowing into town from Devils Gate.

Watts said the county still has much work to do before the next weather system arrives this week.

“Teams are working diligently to get as many mitigation measures in place before the next wave,” he said Saturday, thanking Eureka County Public Works Department, Nevada Division of Forestry, and community members who have volunteered their time.