Eureka County announces closures, other steps in response to virus

EUREKA -- The Eureka County Emergency Management Council announced on March 16 the immediate implementation of proactive measures to safeguard the citizens of Eureka County against health threats related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These measures will remain in place until further notice.

Following Governor Sisolak’s announcement of a State of Emergency, followed by action on March 15 to temporarily close all Nevada schools and certain State Offices, and with confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the State (including one related death), Eureka County is taking the following steps to immediately suppress spread of the infectious Coronavirus into and within Eureka County.

Effective immediately, the following Eureka County facilities will be closed until further notice: Eureka Swimming Pool; Eureka Opera House; Eureka Sentinel Museum; and the Eureka County Senior Centers in both Eureka and Crescent Valley. (The Senior Centers will continue serving the senior citizens by delivering meals during this time.) All other county offices will remain open.

