Eureka County announces closures, other steps in response to virus

EUREKA -- The Eureka County Emergency Management Council announced on March 16 the immediate implementation of proactive measures to safeguard the citizens of Eureka County against health threats related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These measures will remain in place until further notice.
Following Governor Sisolak’s announcement of a State of Emergency, followed by action on March 15 to temporarily close all Nevada schools and certain State Offices, and with confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the State (including one related death), Eureka County is taking the following steps to immediately suppress spread of the infectious Coronavirus into and within Eureka County.
Effective immediately, the following Eureka County facilities will be closed until further notice: Eureka Swimming Pool; Eureka Opera House; Eureka Sentinel Museum; and the Eureka County Senior Centers in both Eureka and Crescent Valley. (The Senior Centers will continue serving the senior citizens by delivering meals during this time.) All other county offices will remain open.
The Board of Eureka County Commissioners will continue to meet at its regularly scheduled times to conduct essential business only. Under direction of the Eureka County Emergency Management Council, all non-critical meetings of other boards and committees within the county will be temporarily suspended. In addition, all non-essential travel by all county employees is suspended until further notice.
In order to limit spread of this pandemic, the Eureka County Emergency Management Council encourages the citizens of Eureka County to remain home if you are sick, limit travel, avoid social interactions, and practice public health measures and recommendations, particularly related to hygiene.
The Eureka County Emergency Management Council will continue to work with State agencies, Nevada Association of Counties, and Eureka County officials to determine the best course of action to protect the citizens of Eureka County.
For more information, please call 775-237-5372 (Public Works/Emergency Management) or 775-237-7211 (County Commissioners).
Members of the Eureka County Emergency Management Council include: County Commission Chairman JJ Goicoechea, Emergency Management Officer Ron Damele, Sheriff Jesse Watts, EMS Director Kenny Sanders, District Attorney Ted Beutel, and Eureka County School District Superintendent Tate Else.