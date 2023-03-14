Eureka County braced for more precipitation Tuesday, a day after handling issues such as repairing Diamond Valley roadways that washed away or were damaged in the high water from days before. “Speed bump” signs were placed on State Route 278 where buckling worsened over the weekend.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s emergency management officials surveyed flood damage and activated the Emergency Operation Center on Monday.

“Significant progress was made in Pine Valley, as local and state officials worked with farmers to help repair access to over 350 cows to be able to safeguard them from being without food,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Mitigation efforts were made to re-route water to reduce the impact to residences in the Third Street housing area.

Sheriff Jesse Watts cautioned residents to observe “road closed” signs and stay out.

“We had several setbacks today due to workers having to stop work, in order tell people to turn around and go back to an area that is not closed,” he said Monday on Facebook. “This is a significant risk to you, and workers.”

The Eureka County Commission passed its own emergency declaration, prior to Gov. Joe Lombardo adding the rural county to his list.

“Our goal is that emergency measures will mitigate significant infrastructure and property damage in Eureka County,” said Rich McKay, commission chairman.

To report flooding or to obtain more information on available resources, call the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office at 775-237-5330.