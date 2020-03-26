Eureka County declares state of emergency

EUREKA – Eureka County has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, effective 5 p.m. Friday.

Most county offices will be closed and employees will be sent home on administrative leave with pay through April 16. County employees will be on-call during regularly scheduled working hours.

“Offices and departments that provide essential life services will continue to operate with work conducted through electronic means whenever possible or by on-call means if appropriate,” states the declaration, signed by Eureka County Commission Chairman JJ Goicoechea.

Emergency services, senior centers, the landfill and the Eureka Medical Clinic will continue to operate. Commission meetings will not be held but the county will continue to process accounts payable and payroll.

No one in Eureka County had tested positive for coronavirus as of March 26.

