Eureka County put on COVID watch list, tribal cases surge in Elko

ELKO -- A Nevada county that was initially listed among the lowest risk regions in the country and had zero cases of COVID-19 three months into the pandemic is now on the state’s watch list.

Eureka has seen a total of 10 cases of coronavirus out of 171 people tested, for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.4%.

By comparison, Elko County has seen 866 cases with a 7.7% positivity rate.

Elko County recently had a surge of patients at a nursing home, and this week has seen a surge among tribal members.

Six of the nine new cases reported Thursday were tribal, as were all three of the county’s new cases reported Wednesday.

Lander County, which has seen 67 cases with a 7.5% positivity rate, was taken off the watch list this week along with Nye County, according to a report in The Nevada Independent.

“The task force took no action this week to consider reopening bars in Elko County, which has consistently exceeded all three of the state’s criteria for determining whether counties are at elevated risk for the spread of COVID-19 for the last six weeks,” stated the Independent.