Eureka County reports new COVID case hospitalized

EUREKA -- Eureka County Board of Health Officials were notified Tuesday of the seventh positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The woman in her 70s is currently being hospitalized in another county, said a statement issued by Sheriff Jesse Watts.

Contact tracing is under way.

“This case is the second active within a week,” said the statement. “The case increase is concerning to the County Board of Health and we are monitoring this situation very closely. We are concerned of the potential for community spread.”

Eureka County now has two active cases and five recovered. Both active cases are from southern Eureka County.

Testing is available at the Eureka and Crescent Valley clinic, by appointment.

Neighboring Lander County has seen three new cases in the past week. The total number of confirmed cases there is 61.

White Pine County's total stands at 25 confirmed cases. There has been one death in Lander and one in White Pine.