Eureka County reports third case of COVID-19

ELKO -- Eureka County Board of Health Officials were notified Saturday of a third positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The case is a male in his 20s. Contact tracing is complete and potential exposures have been notified, according to Sheriff Jesse J. Watts.

“This patient has been self-quarantined at his residence ...” he said, adding that the case was contracted outside of Eureka County through unknown community spread.

Two earlier cases in Eureka County have recovered.

Elko County reported 10 new cases on Friday, mostly people in their 20s and 30s. That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 534, with 89 of those listed as active. Two are hospitalized.

Nevada reported 811 new cases on Sunday, pushing the state’s total past 56,000. Ten of the new cases were in Elko County.

There have been 957 known deaths in Nevada since the pandemic began.

Esmeralda County remains the only county in Nevada that has reported zero cases.

