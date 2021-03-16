Eureka Gold Rush Games awarded tourism grant

CARSON CITY — The sponsor of a new mining games competition starting this year in Eureka is among five organizations that received funding this week from the Nevada Commission on Tourism.
The Western Spirit Foundation was awarded $10,000 to promote a new special event, the Eureka Gold Rush Games, set for June 26-27. The family event will feature 1800s-style mining competitions such as hand mucking, spike driving and jackleg drilling.
Among other groups receiving rural marketing grants totaling $500,000 include Friends of Black Rock High Rock, the Beatty Chamber of Commerce, the City of Mesquite, and the Comstock Foundation for History & Culture.
“As more and more people become vaccinated and begin to think about traveling again, it’s important for our rural communities to get the word out about what they offer,” Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, NCOT chairwoman, said. “We are excited to be able to support rural Nevada communities in their efforts with these marketing grants.”
Grants were awarded to nonprofit groups for tourism marketing projects that will result in overnight stays, ultimately increasing room tax revenue for the state. Travel Nevada is resuming its Rural Marketing Grants program after a pause in 2020 due to lack of funding resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first annual Eureka Gold Rush Games is “a free event for attendees and full of family fun including games for kids, fun, food and drinks,” according to the Henderson-based Western Spirit Foundation.
The event will include a concert and Grubstake Dinner Banquet on June 26. Tickets for the banquet, competitor registration, and sponsorship and vendor opportunities may be reached online at EurekaGoldRushGames.com.
Western Spirit Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development in rural Nevada.
“Mining is crucial to that effort,” states the group’s website. “Current proposals to alter and increase mining taxes are a direct threat to the heritage and sustainability of families and communities across Nevada. It has never been more important to celebrate and promote the historic and ongoing positive impact of the mining industry. Partnering together we will protect our heritage and future.”
A portion of each Diamond Peak sponsorship will be used to fund education/training scholarships for Eureka County students pursuing careers in the mining industry. Scholarships funded by the 2021 Games will be awarded in 2022.
Funding for Nevada's rural marketing grants comes from room tax collections, and must be matched 50-50 by the accepting organization.
