Eureka Gold Rush Games awarded tourism grant

CARSON CITY — The sponsor of a new mining games competition starting this year in Eureka is among five organizations that received funding this week from the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

The Western Spirit Foundation was awarded $10,000 to promote a new special event, the Eureka Gold Rush Games, set for June 26-27. The family event will feature 1800s-style mining competitions such as hand mucking, spike driving and jackleg drilling.

Among other groups receiving rural marketing grants totaling $500,000 include Friends of Black Rock High Rock, the Beatty Chamber of Commerce, the City of Mesquite, and the Comstock Foundation for History & Culture.

“As more and more people become vaccinated and begin to think about traveling again, it’s important for our rural communities to get the word out about what they offer,” Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, NCOT chairwoman, said. “We are excited to be able to support rural Nevada communities in their efforts with these marketing grants.”