Eureka market one of 2 Nevada businesses cited last week for COVID-19 violations

A market in Eureka, located along “The Loneliest Road in America,” was one of two Nevada business cited last week by the Division of Industrial Relations’ Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 violations.
The family-owned Raine’s Market at 901 N. Main St. was fined $2,950 because employees were not wearing face coverings and patrons were permitted inside the store without face coverings.
“The citation was issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives,” stated the agency.
Eureka County has seen 25 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, which is an average of fewer than one case per week. There have been no deaths.
Still, because of its small population of just over 2,000 people, the county has been flagged for its case numbers and test positivity rate as a percentage of population.
The central Nevada town sits along U.S. Highway 50, which Life magazine branded “The Loneliest Road in America” in 1986 because of its relative lack of civilization.
Also cited last week was a Costco at 4810 Galleria Parkway in Sparks.
The business was fined $6,268 because its COVID-19 adjusted capacity was not posted at the public entrance. The citation was issued after an investigation was opened into a complaint or referral filed with Nevada OSHA.
Nevada OSHA has issued 190 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures since mid-March.
Employers have 30 calendar days to pay the citation, request an informal conference or appeal the notice of citation and penalty by filing a formal contest for a hearing by the independent Nevada OSHA Review Board.
Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, DIR officials have conducted 2,370 follow up visits finding a 97% compliance rate in northern Nevada and 93% in the south.
During the week beginning November 30, officials conducted 116 follow up visits, finding 100 percent statewide compliance.
