Eureka market one of 2 Nevada businesses cited last week for COVID-19 violations

A market in Eureka, located along “The Loneliest Road in America,” was one of two Nevada business cited last week by the Division of Industrial Relations’ Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 violations.

The family-owned Raine’s Market at 901 N. Main St. was fined $2,950 because employees were not wearing face coverings and patrons were permitted inside the store without face coverings.

“The citation was issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives,” stated the agency.

Eureka County has seen 25 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, which is an average of fewer than one case per week. There have been no deaths.

Still, because of its small population of just over 2,000 people, the county has been flagged for its case numbers and test positivity rate as a percentage of population.

The central Nevada town sits along U.S. Highway 50, which Life magazine branded “The Loneliest Road in America” in 1986 because of its relative lack of civilization.

Also cited last week was a Costco at 4810 Galleria Parkway in Sparks.