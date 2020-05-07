Eureka Sheriff asked to crash birthday party

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff was asked to crash a birthday party when someone reported people were violating social distancing guidelines.

Sheriff Jesse Watts said he wouldn’t do it, nor would he take any action to enforce Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Watts reported this week that complaints received by the department were due to 15-20 people celebrating a birthday party last week, and a church hosting an outdoor worship service on Sunday morning.

“These are NOT an emergency or a matter that ECSO Deputies will be responding to,” Watts posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“The constitution of the United States allows us the Freedom to Assemble, and the Freedom of Religion. No emergency declaration that’s been signed can take those god given rights away from us,” he continued. “From birthday parties to church services, these are the rights of the American people, and just because you don’t like what they’re doing, doesn’t mean you’re right. You have a choice to stay home, just as they have the right to assemble.”

Watts said the department will not be taking enforcement action “on any of Sisolak’s ‘Orders’ that clearly violate our constitutional rights.”