ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 47-year-old woman who went missing on a trip from Eureka to Brigham City, Utah.
Michelle Richan was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Eureka. She was set to travel to Utah in her beige 2000 GMC Jimmy but did not arrive at her destination. The SUV’s license plate number is Utah 2C5JW.
The sheriff’s office described her as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 147 pounds with green eyes and purple hair.
“If you have any information on the location of Michelle, please contact the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office,” said a statement released Wednesday evening by Sheriff Jesse Watts.
The office may be reached at 775-237-5330.
