Eureka sheriff writes letter to Sisolak, says he’ll resist new 'red flag' gun law 'until there is no fight left in me'

“As the duty elected Sheriff of Eureka County, Nevada, it is my duty and responsibility to stand with my citizens and against you and unconstitutional government overreach,” Watts said.

Watts did not immediately respond to voicemails for comment and Sisolak’s office on Tuesday redirected The Nevada Independent to the attorney general’s office “as the chief law enforcement office for the state.”

“Laws are presumed to be constitutional, and law enforcement agencies are by definition charged with executing and enforcing the laws of our State,” Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office said in a statement. “We have a sworn duty to do so until a Court instructs us otherwise. If an agency fails to enforce these laws and that results in harm or death, that agency and its agents may be subject to civil liability.”

Watts’ letter has been shared over 3,000 times on Facebook. He received an outpouring of support and gratitude from many commenters, many who said that although they may not live in his state or county, they fully support his decision, and a few who even encouraged him to run for governor.