top story

Event hopes to attract health care professionals to rural Nevada

University of Nevada

ELKO -- A new, two-day event is meant to show appreciation for health care professionals serving rural Nevadans and to introduce other providers to Elko and Northeastern Nevada.

On Friday, April 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St., Elko Mayor Reece Keener will welcome 50 or more providers and their guests to a meet-and-greet with live music, a no-host bar, and appetizers. The event is sponsored by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.

On Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the same location, Frontier Nevada Healthcare and Frontier Nevada AHEC will sponsor an 8 a.m. breakfast followed by two Continuing Medical Education presentations.

Presentations will be “Ethics and Medical Decision Making During the COVID-19 Epidemic” and “The Impact of Moral Injury.”

Presenters are:

• Dr. Marin Gillis, PhD, LPh, Senior Executive Dean for Faculty and Learning Innovation, and Professor and Interim Chair, Department of Justice and Health Humanities at Roseman College of Medicine in Las Vegas.

People are also reading…

• Misty Vaughan Allen, MA, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public & Behavioral Health-Office of Suicide Prevention in Reno

• Colleen Camenisch, MBA, Executive Director of Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition in Reno

