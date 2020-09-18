Event offers safe option for home disposal of medication

ELKO – The safe disposal of unused medication reduces prescription misuse and protects our environment. PACE Coalition and Healthier Nevada, a Nevada Statewide Coalition Partnership, will distribute free, biodegradable drug deactivation and disposal kits, during Safe at Home Medicine Disposal Day on Sept. 26.

PACE Coalition staff at Smith’s Food and Drug stores in Elko and West Wendover will distribute free Deterra kits between 10 a.m. and noon. The kits work by mixing medication and water with the chemicals in the pouch. The action makes the drugs unusable and inert so the pouch can be sealed and put in the trash with no threat of air, water, or soil contamination.