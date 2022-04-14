Event shows appreciation for medical providers

ELKO -- A group of medical providers from northeastern Nevada gathered recently for a meet and greet. About 60 providers met at the Western Folklife Center for finger foods from Dreez and music from Southwind.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener welcomed the group and talked about the city’s healthcare needs. The Elko Chamber of Commerce provided a nice Elko-themed gift basket as a door prize.

The goal of the event was to say thank you to medical providers for practicing in Nevada. The event was hosted by two local groups, Medicare in Elko Workgroup and Frontier Nevada Healthcare.

Support for the event came from the Nevada Health Center, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Pace Coalition, Full Range Physical Therapy, and UNR School of Medicine.

The evening event was followed by Saturday morning CME classes set up by UNR School of Medicine. Medical Providers in Elko and on Zoom heard about “Ethics and Medical Decision Making During the COVID-19 Epidemic” and “The Impact of Moral Injury.”

The Saturday event was hosted by Frontier Nevada Healthcare and Frontier Nevada AHEC

