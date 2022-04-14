 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Event shows appreciation for medical providers

  • 0
Event shows appreciation for medical providers

Dr. Steven Lore from the UNR Residency Program and Dr. David Hogle from the Elko Clinic enjoying the Appreciation Event held last weekend at the Western Folklife Center.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- A group of medical providers from northeastern Nevada gathered recently for a meet and greet. About 60 providers met at the Western Folklife Center for finger foods from Dreez and music from Southwind.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener welcomed the group and talked about the city’s healthcare needs. The Elko Chamber of Commerce provided a nice Elko-themed gift basket as a door prize.

The goal of the event was to say thank you to medical providers for practicing in Nevada. The event was hosted by two local groups, Medicare in Elko Workgroup and Frontier Nevada Healthcare.

Support for the event came from the Nevada Health Center, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Pace Coalition, Full Range Physical Therapy, and UNR School of Medicine.

The evening event was followed by Saturday morning CME classes set up by UNR School of Medicine. Medical Providers in Elko and on Zoom heard about “Ethics and Medical Decision Making During the COVID-19 Epidemic” and “The Impact of Moral Injury.”

People are also reading…

The Saturday event was hosted by Frontier Nevada Healthcare and Frontier Nevada AHEC

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Mayan 'end of the world' calendar has just revealed another surprise about the ancient people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News