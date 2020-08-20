Ex-boyfriend batters woman for several days

×
ELKO — Aaron M. Bloomfield, 38, of Wells was arrested at 295 Fourth Street for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, domestic battery by
strangulation, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and second degree kidnapping.
According to a press release put out by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Wells on Aug. 19 concerning a domestic battery.
Deputies met the victim at the Wells Chevron Station. The victim said her ex-boyfriend, Bloomfield, showed up at her home on Aug. 13 or 14. Bloomfield forced himself into the residence and detained the
victim. She said he battered her for several days.
According to the report, the victim had a restraining order against Bloomfield.
Deputies located Bloomfield at another residence and arrested him.
Bail was listed at $183,140.
Demolition of old Elko Police Department
Demolition started on the west wing of the old Elko Police Department on College Ave. the morning of Nov. 3. The building was completely torn down by 1 p.m.
Toni Milano
The old Elko Police Department comes down
An equipment operator with Q&D Construction knocks down the building that was once home to the Elko Ward of the Mormon church and later the Elko Police Department.
Toni Milano
Equipment tears down old Elko Police Department
An equipment operator with Q&D Construction works on pulling down the west wing of the former Elko Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Elko Police Department Nov. 3.
Toni Milano
The former Elko Police Department building
Most of the west wing of the former Elko Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Elko Police Department was torn down the morning of Nov. 3. The rest of the structure was reduced to rubble by 1 p.m.
Toni Milano
Basketball hoop
A basketball hoop remained in the Elko Police Department, a remnant of the gymnasium that the Mormon church used for dances and the police department for youth sports and activities.
Toni R. Milano
Door and bathroom
Taken Oct. 2, a door lays in a doorway in the old Elko Police Department. The building was demolished a month later on Nov. 3.
Toni Milano
Evidence lockers
Evidence lockers served as a reminder of the Elko Police Department's modification of the former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints built in 1951. In this picture taken Oct. 2, the department occupied the building for about 30 years until moving to new facilities in 2016.
Toni Milano
Front desk reflection
A reflection of the Elko Police Department's glass door is seen in the front desk window on Oct. 2. Built for the Elko Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1951, the building was modified to house the Elko Police Department when it moved there in 1986.
Toni Milano
Front door
The front door entrance to the Elko Police Department was photographed Oct. 2. One month later on Nov. 3, the building was demolished.
Toni Milano
Interior behind glass
A view behind the front desk window from Oct. 2. Built for the Elko Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the city bought the structure for the Elko Police Department in 1986 and modified the interior to accommodate a growing police force and staff.
Toni Milano
Outside of the police department
Built by White & Alter Contractors in 1951 for the Elko Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the structure was bought by the city and remodeled to house the Elko Police Department in 1986. This photo was taken Oct. 2, one month before the building was demolished on Nov. 3.
Toni Milano
Pride in Service
The motto of the Elko Police Department was on the wall of the front office when it was photographed Oct. 2. Built for the Mormon church, the structure was the home to patrol officers, staff and records for 30 years until it moved to a brand new facility in 2016.
Toni Milano
Stairwells
Debris littered a stairway leading to offices on the second floor of the old Elko Police Department in this photo taken Oct. 2.
Toni Milano
Old Elko Police Department dedication
In this photo from the files of the Elko Daily Free Press, the Elko Police Department is dedicated on May 8, 1987. From left, John Bottari of the VFW, Police Chief Gordon Fobes, Mayor George Corner and Rev. Michael Shay of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The rest of the people standing on the right watching the flag raised by Bottari were not identified.
ELKO DAILY FREE PRESS
