Ex-boyfriend batters woman for several days

ELKO — Aaron M. Bloomfield, 38, of Wells was arrested at 295 Fourth Street for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, domestic battery by strangulation, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and second degree kidnapping.

According to a press release put out by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Wells on Aug. 19 concerning a domestic battery.

Deputies met the victim at the Wells Chevron Station. The victim said her ex-boyfriend, Bloomfield, showed up at her home on Aug. 13 or 14. Bloomfield forced himself into the residence and detained the victim. She said he battered her for several days.

According to the report, the victim had a restraining order against Bloomfield.

Deputies located Bloomfield at another residence and arrested him.

Bail was listed at $183,140.

