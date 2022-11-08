 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

‘Exceptional’ winter storm to continue into Wednesday

  • 0
Winter weather
NWS

ELKO – Record snowfall blanketed northeastern Nevada on Monday and more is on the way.

The wintry weather delayed the start of school and led to at least one crash on Lamoille Highway at around 4:30 a.m. Nevada State Police troopers were also assisting motorists in the Elko and Wells area.

A record 7.5 inches of snow fell at Elko's airport, resulting in a record three-quarters of an inch of precipitation.

Valleys could see a mix of rain and snow Tuesday afternoon and evening, with total accumulations of 1-5 inches.

Temperatures in Elko will drop to around 20 degrees Tuesday night.

“Icy road conditions will remain across most of the region from the new snow, already fallen snow, or freezing of wet surfaces,” the National Weather Service stated.

People are also reading…

“This exceptional winter storm will continue to impact the Silver State through Wednesday,” stated the weather service. “The Rubies will be impacted very hard with well over a foot of snow still expected and a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect. The valleys will see a bit more dynamic shower activity.”

Weather advisories have been extended, including strong winds especially to the south of Elko County.

Precipitation will taper off Wednesday night, followed by colder weather. Highs in Elko are expected to stay below freezing with lows in the lower single digits into the weekend.

A state highway department camera shows road conditions at Lamoille and Jiggs Highway as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Oct. 21Steffanie Taylor and Mark Allen Taylor, married April 12, 2014

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

National Park Service warns people to stop licking toads to get high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News