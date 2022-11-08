‘Exceptional’ winter storm to continue into Wednesday

ELKO – Record snowfall blanketed northeastern Nevada on Monday and more is on the way.

The wintry weather delayed the start of school and led to at least one crash on Lamoille Highway at around 4:30 a.m. Nevada State Police troopers were also assisting motorists in the Elko and Wells area.

A record 7.5 inches of snow fell at Elko's airport, resulting in a record three-quarters of an inch of precipitation.

Valleys could see a mix of rain and snow Tuesday afternoon and evening, with total accumulations of 1-5 inches.

Temperatures in Elko will drop to around 20 degrees Tuesday night.

“Icy road conditions will remain across most of the region from the new snow, already fallen snow, or freezing of wet surfaces,” the National Weather Service stated.

“This exceptional winter storm will continue to impact the Silver State through Wednesday,” stated the weather service. “The Rubies will be impacted very hard with well over a foot of snow still expected and a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect. The valleys will see a bit more dynamic shower activity.”

Weather advisories have been extended, including strong winds especially to the south of Elko County.

Precipitation will taper off Wednesday night, followed by colder weather. Highs in Elko are expected to stay below freezing with lows in the lower single digits into the weekend.