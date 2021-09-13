Extension educators focus on rural Nevada

RENO – Two new University of Nevada, Reno Extension educators are working with their communities to build strong programs and provide needed resources in their areas, northern Nye County and Lander County.

Misha Allen

Misha Allen, Extension educator for northern Nye County, is first focusing on getting out into the area, including Tonopah, and meeting people to better assess their needs. Nye County is very large and spread out, so Extension will have two Extension educators for the county, one in the north (Tonopah), and one in the south (Pahrump). Allen wants to ensure she learns as much as possible about the geography and culture of the area to better serve the people living there.

After speaking with local community members, Allen has put a priority on building and establishing more youth programming in the area. Her goal is to grow the 4-H Youth Development Program, particularly in Tonopah. Although there are some active clubs in areas such as Round Mountain, she believes that 4-H programs need to be more readily accessible to youth no matter their location.